60 unfit school buses seized without valid fitness certificates in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Transport department has launched a statewide special enforcement drive across Telangana and seized 60 buses for operating without valid fitness certificates. Officials have also booked vehicles belonging to 245 educational institutions, including 81 in Hyderabad, 46 in Rangareddy and 31 in Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

According to the department, Telangana currently has 25,987 educational institution buses, of which 23,204 have obtained valid fitness certificates. The remaining 2,783 buses have been advised to complete the fitness certification process at the earliest.

During the inspections, officials verified whether school vehicles possessed valid fitness certificates, permits, insurance coverage and Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates. Checks were also conducted to ensure that drivers held valid driving licences.