Ageing population faces rising climate risks, finds study

HYDERABAD: Climate change is increasingly threatening India’s ageing population, worsening challenges related to health, livelihoods, financial security and social support, according to HelpAge India’s report Climate Resilient Ageing: Ensuring Care, Dignity & Agency, released here on Monday on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2026.

Based on a survey of 2,224 older persons across 20 districts in 10 states — Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand — the study found that elderly citizens, especially women (63% of respondents), widows, those living alone, and the oldest-old, are disproportionately affected by climate-related shocks.

Nearly 78% of respondents experienced at least one climate-related hazard in the past three years. Heatwaves affected 45%, floods 27%, and droughts 20%, while 37% reported moderate-to-severe impacts. Older persons living alone, widows, and those with disabilities or chronic illnesses faced the greatest risks.

Economic insecurity remains widespread. About 48% were financially dependent on others, 92% earned less than Rs 10,000 a month, and 16% had no work or income source. Government pensions were the main income source for 49%. Many continued working in agriculture and wage labour, though opportunities declined sharply with age. Financial hardship affected 77%, including inability to afford medicines (52%), borrowing money (41%) and difficulty purchasing food (29%).

“Ensuring care, dignity and agency for older persons requires integrating ageing concerns into climate adaptation strategies, strengthening healthcare and social protection systems, and building resilient communities capable of supporting senior citizens in an era of increasing climate uncertainty,” says Dr Padmaja Karanam, senior environmental scientist, ICRISAT.