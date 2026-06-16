Amberpet’s Model High School is a model of overcrowding, apathy

HYDERABAD: Can schools lacking basic infrastructure still provide a quality learning environment? Unfortunately, students at several government schools have simply been forced to adapt. A prime example is Model High School in Amberpet, which currently hosts another government school within its own premises.

The Government Primary Girls School and High School of Sitaphalmandi was shifted to the Amberpet campus after its original building was demolished after being declared structurally unsafe. This arrangement has caused severe overcrowding, forcing students from both schools into limited and congested classrooms.

Making matters worse, the Model High School itself lacks basic amenities, including proper washrooms.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a teacher from the Sitaphalmandi school said: “Our building was demolished nearly three years ago. Although reconstruction funds were reportedly sanctioned, the new structure is yet to materialise, forcing us to operate from temporary sites. We are exhausted from repeatedly requesting the education department for a dedicated building. Our plight was even discussed in the state Assembly, yet it remains unresolved.”

This is not an isolated case. Around 105 government schools in Hyderabad currently operate out of rented private buildings, including 87 primary schools and 18 high schools. Most of these schools are located in Old City areas like Bahadurpura, Charminar and Golconda. Many of these institutions have just two or three classrooms, creating severe congestion.

Teachers and parents frequently complain about poor ventilation, a lack of separate toilets, and the absence of playgrounds. Compounding the uncertainty, outstanding rent dues leave the future of these schools hanging in the balance.