BRS to Collector: Protect 8 acres of government land in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: BRS spokesperson Krishank Manne on Monday met Hyderabad Collector Priyanka Ala and submitted a representation, seeking immediate intervention to protect eight acres of government land in survey No 157/1 of Thokatta at Trimulgherry in the city valued at approximately `800 crore.

Krishank pointed out that the land has historically been treated as government (Poramboke Sarkari) land, with records dating back to 1955, Land Encroachment proceedings of 1975–76 and multiple court proceedings consistently reflecting government interest over the property.

The courts and revenue officials have repeatedly resisted private claims over the property, he said.

In 2025, Cantonment Congress MLA Sri Ganesh and Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy reportedly proposed construction of 6,000 Indiramma houses on the same land, treating it as government property meant for public welfare, he recalled.

“Despite this, the land is now reportedly under private control and was fenced off, causing concern among local residents,” he said.