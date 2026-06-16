CM Revanth jeopardising Metro for personal, political gains: KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday alleged that failure to secure approval for the Metro Phase-II project shows the inefficiency of the Revanth Reddy government.

Alleging that the chief minister was jeopardising the future of the Hyderabad Metro for personal and political interests, Rama Rao demanded that the state government immediately reveal its roadmap for the project and ensure that Hyderabad’s long-term transportation needs are not compromised.

In a press statement issued here, the BRS leader said that Revanth Reddy was unable to question the Centre because of the vote-for-note case hanging over him. “Despite making 71 visits to Delhi, the chief minister failed to secure the Centre’s approval for Metro Phase-II, exposing his lack of influence and ineffective leadership.

While the Union government approved metro projects in cities such as Visakhapatnam and Ahmedabad, the Telangana government failed to obtain clearance for Hyderabad Metro Phase-II. The chief minister must explain to the people of Hyderabad why he could not secure this crucial project,” he demanded.

Rama Rao also alleged that Revanth was prioritising metro connectivity to a “non-existent, imaginary city” (Future City) driven by personal interests instead of focusing on routes that would benefit the public. “The Revanth Reddy government neglected the Metro for the last two-and-a-half years and even cancelled the Shamshabad Metro corridor,” he said.