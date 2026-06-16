CM Revanth seeks report on 99-day action plan over grassroot governance and development works

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday instructed officials to prepare and submit a report on the implementation of welfare and development works taken up during the recently concluded “Praja Palana, Pragathi Pranalika” programme.

The chief minister held a review on the programme, a 99-day action plan launched by the state government to improve grassroots governance, expedite development works and deliver welfare benefits.

During the meeting, Revanth instructed the Planning department officials to submit a report on the implementation of promises made to the people, including those related to development works and welfare schemes, in every Assembly constituency.

He also directed them to release district-wise progress reports, compile details of schemes implemented, the list of beneficiaries and development works undertaken by the government from the district headquarters to constituency, mandal and village levels.

He also enquired about the status of promises made to the public during his district tours and government events since assuming office. He commended the departments that actively participated in the 99-day action plan, implemented from March 16 to June 12.

Recalling his earlier directive to senior officials to conduct field visits every month, he directed the state chief secretary to submit a report, identifying the officials and district collectors who failed to undertake the field visits, and also to seek an explanation as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against them. “Officials failing to comply with government directives would not be tolerated,” he warned.