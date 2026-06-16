‘Donald Trump Avenue’ to be unveiled next week in Telangana; CM Revanth, Ambassador Gor to attend

HYDERABAD: A key road alongside the US Consulate in Cyberabad is set to be renamed Donald Trump Avenue, with sources indicating that the official inauguration is scheduled for June 23.

The avenue will be unveiled at a high-level diplomatic event attended by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor. Officials described the occasion as a historic and culturally significant event, with special festivities planned ahead of US Independence Day celebrations on July 4.

According to officials, the naming is expected to draw global attention, reflecting the strong economic ties between Hyderabad and the United States that continue to drive investments, jobs and growth.

As part of its effort to position Telangana as a symbol of innovation-driven India, the state government has also decided to name more roads after technology giants such as Google and Microsoft. Revanth first unveiled the proposal at the annual US-India Strategic Partnership Forum(USISPF) conclave in Delhi last year.

Ahead of the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, the government subsequently announced plans to honour global technology corporations for their contribution to Hyderabad’s emergence as a leading IT destination.

An official privy to the matter explained, “US businesses are increasingly recognising Hyderabad as a preferred destination for setting up Global Capability Centres (GCCs). The state government views this massive influx of GCCs as a strategic advantage for the years ahead. Several of these GCCs are already paving the way for deeper investment commitments, including the establishment of manufacturing facilities in the city.”

They noted that Fortune 500 companies such as Costco Wholesale, Eli Lilly, HCA Healthcare, McDonald’s and Nationwide have set up or announced technology centres or GCCs in Hyderabad over the past two years.

Other major firms include Vanguard, US Bancorp, T-Mobile, LPL Financial and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.