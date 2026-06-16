DOST Phase III registration deadline extended till June 22

HYDERABAD: he Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) and the Commissioner of Collegiate Education (CCE) extended the last date for Phase III registrations and web options under the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) for the academic year 2026-27 to June 22, 2026.

According to officials, the extension is expected to benefit students who recently cleared the Intermediate Supplementary Examinations and wish to pursue undergraduate courses in colleges across Telangana.

According to the revised schedule, Phase III registrations will continue until June 21, while web options can be exercised until June 22.

Verification of special category certificates will be conducted on June 22 at University Help Line Centres.

The Phase III seat allotment results will be declared on June 25. Students allotted seats must complete online self-reporting between June 26 and July 2.

Physical reporting to colleges for all confirmed students in Phases I, II, and III is scheduled from June 27 to July 4.

Semester-I classes will commence on July 6.