Experts urge push for eight export-friendly paddy varieties in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Agricultural experts and scientists have urged the state government to launch large-scale awareness campaigns to promote eight premium paddy varieties with strong domestic and export demand.

The recommendation was made at a meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Agriculture, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti. Scientists and professors from agricultural universities presented proposals on crop planning and market-oriented cultivation.

The committee reviewed agricultural production, paddy procurement, storage capacity and preparations for the upcoming Kharif season.

Experts recommended large-scale cultivation of BPT 5204, Telangana Sona (RNR 15048), KNM-1638, Jai Sriram, HMT, WGL 962, WGL 44 and JGL 1798, describing them as profitable and export-friendly varieties.

“These varieties are highly suitable for export from Telangana and are popular in the United States, Australia and Europe. They can provide better returns to farmers, and there is adequate seed availability for large-scale cultivation,” the scientists said.

They added that promoting these varieties would help raise farm incomes and reduce the impact of fluctuations in international market prices. The government should therefore prioritise them and conduct awareness programmes in villages across the state.

Civil Supplies department officials informed the committee that several fine rice varieties currently grown in Telangana lack market acceptance. Some yield a high percentage of broken rice during milling, while others do not match consumer preferences, making millers and traders reluctant to buy them.

Officials suggested promoting only those paddy varieties that are preferred by consumers, millers and traders and have export potential, while gradually reducing cultivation of varieties with weak market demand.