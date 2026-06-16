Land figures in prohibited list, retired judge moves Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: Retired judge Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and his brother, Ashok Kumar Shavili, have moved the Telangana High Court challenging the inclusion of their lands in the prohibited properties list under Section 22-A of the Registration Act, 1908.

Their petition challenged a November 6, 2025, letter issued by the Rangareddy collector, contending that the action was illegal and violative of the Registration Act and Articles 14 and 300A of the Constitution.

The retired judge owns 3 acres and 26 guntas in Survey No.103/45 AA, while his brother owns 1 acre and 4 guntas in Survey No103/45 E at Gubbadi village in Shamshabad mandal. They stated that they purchased the lands in the 1980s, have remained in possession since then and were issued pattadar passbooks recognising their ownership.

The petitioners sought quashing of the collector’s proceedings, deletion of their lands from the Section 22-A notification and issuance of pattadar passbooks under the Bhu Bharathi (Record of Rights in Land) Act, 2025.

Hearing the matter on Monday, Justice NV Shravan Kumar observed that it primarily concerns the Stamps and Registration department and directed the Registry to place the petition before the appropriate bench, which is expected to hear the case shortly.