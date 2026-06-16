Mentally harassed elderly couple in Telangana's Velpur seek protection from son, approach Collector

NIZAMABAD : An elderly couple from Padgela village in Velpur mandal approached the district collector during the Prajavani programme on Monday, seeking protection from their second son, Kodlepu Shankar, a government school teacher.

Eighty-year-old Kodlepu Chinna Balaiah and his wife, Kodlepu Radha, told officials that they feared for their safety and were enduring mental harassment. After hearing their grievance, the collector directed the Velpur police to inquire into the matter and take appropriate action.

Speaking to the media, the couple said that despite their advanced age, they were still working as daily wage labourers to make ends meet. They alleged that the son whom they had educated and supported until he secured a government job had now turned against them.

According to the couple, they live in a small house bearing No. 4-65. They alleged that their son completed a property registration in favour of his cousin, without their knowledge. They further claimed that they had entrusted Rs 6.5 lakh in savings to him, but disputes arose when they sought money for medical treatment.

The couple alleged that they were confined to their house and subjected to harassment. Unable to bear the situation, they lodged a complaint with the police commissioner. However, they alleged that their son became more hostile after learning about the complaint.

Fearing further harassment, the couple turned to the district administration for protection.