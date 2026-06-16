Minor girl ends life after sexual assault; man held in Telangana

WARANGAL: A minor girl died by suicide here on Sunday night, allegedly after being subjected to repeated sexual assault by a 31-year-old man. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s parents on Monday, the accused,

V Prudhvi Raj, was arrested, said Matwada Inspector N Karunakar

Prudhvi, a resident of Mulugu Crossroad, was married in 2021 and is a father to a four-year-old boy. He established contact with the girl and maintained regular physical relations with her, they added.

According to the complaint, the victim appeared distressed and unwell on Saturday night, prompting her sister to enquire about her condition. The girl revealed to her sister that Prudhvi had been sexually assaulting her. The girl added that she had met the accused earlier that day at a hotel room in Kazipet, where she asked him to marry her. Prudhvi reportedly rejected her proposition, stating that his family hailing from Lambada community would not agree to an intercaste marriage.

The complaint added that when the girl threatened to end her life, the accused said, “Do as you wish.”

The victim’s sister learned about the conversation on Saturday night. The following night, the girl was found hanging from the ceiling fan at their residence.

Her parents discovered the body and shifted it to the MGM Hospital.

A POCSO case was registered against the accused, said the inspector.