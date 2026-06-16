Negligence over SIR will impact our future: Telangana CM to cadres

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday directed Congress cadre and leaders to remain highly vigilant during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being carried out in Telangana, warning that any negligence could have serious political consequences in the future.
Addressing a virtual meeting of the TPCC on the SIR exercise, the chief minister said every functionary of the party must treat the issue with utmost seriousness.
Alleging that a large number of voter entries in the state had been placed under various categories as part of the SIR process, he claimed that efforts were being made to delete some of them after classifying them as “suspicious”.
He cautioned that such deletions could create an extremely dangerous political situation. Noting that the final electoral rolls for the 2028 Assembly elections would be prepared by October 2026 itself, he said that once names were deleted, there would be little scope for corrective action.
Revanth also instructed party cadre and leaders to establish close coordination with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in every village and polling booth across all 119 Assembly constituencies.
He pointed out that migrant voters may not be present at their residences when BLOs visit for verification and stressed that special care should be taken to ensure that their names are not removed from the electoral rolls.
Segment in-charges asked to hold review meetings
The chief minister, meanwhile, directed district in-charge ministers to conduct review meetings with the respective Lok Sabha and Assembly constituency in-charges by June 20.
The in-charge ministers were asked to set up district-level monitoring systems and continuously oversee the revision process.
“Any issue arising in a constituency should immediately be brought to the notice of the concerned Assembly in-charge,” he said.
He made it clear that Lok Sabha constituency in-charges would be responsible for addressing issues within their respective segments, while Assembly constituency in-charges would be accountable for developments in their respective segments.
Urging party leaders not to take the SIR process lightly, he described it as an “extremely dangerous situation” that requires constant vigilance.
He also called for the setting up of a war room at Gandhi Bhavan for booth-level monitoring and directed that daily reports be collected and reviewed. Warning that even minor negligence could result in significant losses, he asked party leaders at all levels to remain alert throughout the electoral roll revision exercise.
AICC state in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud and others attended the meeting.