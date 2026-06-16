Negligence over SIR will impact our future: Telangana CM to cadres

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday directed Congress cadre and leaders to remain highly vigilant during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being carried out in Telangana, warning that any negligence could have serious political consequences in the future.

Addressing a virtual meeting of the TPCC on the SIR exercise, the chief minister said every functionary of the party must treat the issue with utmost seriousness.

Alleging that a large number of voter entries in the state had been placed under various categories as part of the SIR process, he claimed that efforts were being made to delete some of them after classifying them as “suspicious”.

He cautioned that such deletions could create an extremely dangerous political situation. Noting that the final electoral rolls for the 2028 Assembly elections would be prepared by October 2026 itself, he said that once names were deleted, there would be little scope for corrective action.

Revanth also instructed party cadre and leaders to establish close coordination with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in every village and polling booth across all 119 Assembly constituencies.

He pointed out that migrant voters may not be present at their residences when BLOs visit for verification and stressed that special care should be taken to ensure that their names are not removed from the electoral rolls.

Segment in-charges asked to hold review meetings

The chief minister, meanwhile, directed district in-charge ministers to conduct review meetings with the respective Lok Sabha and Assembly constituency in-charges by June 20.

The in-charge ministers were asked to set up district-level monitoring systems and continuously oversee the revision process.

“Any issue arising in a constituency should immediately be brought to the notice of the concerned Assembly in-charge,” he said.