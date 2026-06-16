Schools, junior colleges reopen with a hot meal and all-around joy in Telangana

HYDERABAD: “I liked the soft idlis and milk. I want to come to school every day.”

Seven-year-old Razia Begum, a Class II student at Government Primary School, Musheerabad, had just finished her breakfast when she summed up what Monday’s first day of school meant to her.

Across Telangana, government schools reopened after the summer break. Children walked into classrooms carrying new bags and textbooks, greeted by decorated campuses, flowers from teachers and the excitement that usually comes with the first day of a new academic year. This year, however, there was something new waiting for them before the first lesson began — a hot breakfast.

The state government on Monday launched its breakfast scheme for students from pre-primary classes to Intermediate in government educational institutions. As children settled into the new academic year, many lined up not only to collect textbooks and meet friends but also to receive their first morning meal under the programme.

At several schools in Hyderabad, including Government High School, Malakpet, Government High School, Kavadiguda and Government Primary School, Musheerabad, the day began with steaming plates of idli and chutney accompanied by a glass of milk.

For many students, it was more than just breakfast.

“I did not eat breakfast at home today. I was happy when teachers gave us food in school,” said V Sravani, a Class III student, clutching her newly issued school bag.

Sai Teja, a Class IX student at Government High School, Kavadiguda, said the scheme would make a practical difference to students like him.

“I usually leave home early and sometimes skip breakfast when I am late. Having food at school means I can attend classes without feeling hungry,” he said.

At the same school, Class V student M Keerthana was pleased to see milk included in the menu.