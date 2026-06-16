Schools, junior colleges reopen with a hot meal and all-around joy in Telangana

HYDERABAD: “I liked the soft idlis and milk. I want to come to school every day.”
Seven-year-old Razia Begum, a Class II student at Government Primary School, Musheerabad, had just finished her breakfast when she summed up what Monday’s first day of school meant to her.
Across Telangana, government schools reopened after the summer break. Children walked into classrooms carrying new bags and textbooks, greeted by decorated campuses, flowers from teachers and the excitement that usually comes with the first day of a new academic year. This year, however, there was something new waiting for them before the first lesson began — a hot breakfast.
The state government on Monday launched its breakfast scheme for students from pre-primary classes to Intermediate in government educational institutions. As children settled into the new academic year, many lined up not only to collect textbooks and meet friends but also to receive their first morning meal under the programme.
At several schools in Hyderabad, including Government High School, Malakpet, Government High School, Kavadiguda and Government Primary School, Musheerabad, the day began with steaming plates of idli and chutney accompanied by a glass of milk.
For many students, it was more than just breakfast.
“I did not eat breakfast at home today. I was happy when teachers gave us food in school,” said V Sravani, a Class III student, clutching her newly issued school bag.
Sai Teja, a Class IX student at Government High School, Kavadiguda, said the scheme would make a practical difference to students like him.
“I usually leave home early and sometimes skip breakfast when I am late. Having food at school means I can attend classes without feeling hungry,” he said.
At the same school, Class V student M Keerthana was pleased to see milk included in the menu.
“The breakfast was tasty and we got milk too. It makes us feel energetic in the morning,” she said.
The scheme was formally launched by BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar at Raj Bhavan Government High School in Hyderabad, where he also distributed textbooks and notebooks to students.
Under the programme, breakfast will be served six days a week. The menu includes dosa, idli, puri, upma, pongal and bonda. Students will receive milk on three days of the week and ragi malt on the remaining three. The inclusion of millet-based food reflects the government’s focus on nutrition and locally familiar dietary habits.
Officials said the programme has begun in phases. In the first phase, it will cover 1,269 schools catering to about 1.3 lakh students and 33 government junior colleges serving more than 14,000 Intermediate students.
Hyderabad district accounts for 45 schools under the Mana Trust initiative, benefiting 12,437 students. Districts such as Vikarabad, Warangal, Sangareddy and Narayanpet are being covered through the Hare Krishna Movement (HKM). The remaining schools are expected to be brought under the programme in subsequent phases.
The state government has also extended the mid-day meal scheme to government junior colleges.
Speaking at the launch, Prabhakar said the objective was to ensure that students begin their day ready to learn, both physically and mentally. The government is spending around `720 crore annually on the programme, which covers students from pre-primary to Class XII.
The scheme has also been welcomed by Intermediate students who often travel considerable distances to attend classes.
A Akhil, a junior college student, believes the initiative will ease the burden on many students.
“I travel a long distance to college. Breakfast here will help students like me and allow us to concentrate better on our studies,” he said.
As the first school bell of the academic year rang across Telangana, many children stepped into classrooms with new books in their hands. This year, they also began the day with a warm meal — something officials hope will improve attendance, nutrition and learning in the months ahead.