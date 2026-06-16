Stop anti-Telangana remarks, focus on Andhra Pradesh: Mahesh tells Pawan

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Monday slammed Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Janasena Party president K Pawan Kalyan for his remarks on Telangana, accusing the actor-turned-politician of repeatedly making derogatory comments about the state and its formation.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, he said the Congress had fulfilled the long-standing aspiration of the people by creating Telangana and alleged that attempts to belittle the state’s formation were not new. He claimed that Pawan was echoing the views of the BJP and acting as a “puppet” of the party.

“This is not a movie where one can make irresponsible statements at will. Telangana was achieved after immense sacrifices, and it was Congress leader Sonia Gandhi who delivered the state after many people laid down their lives for the cause,” he said.

Mahesh Goud alleged that Pawan was speaking at the behest of BJP leaders and questioned his criticism of Telangana. “Would you have become such a big film star if the people of Telangana had not watched your movies?” he asked.

He advised Pawan to focus on his responsibilities as the deputy chief minister of AP rather than making comments about Telangana.

He said the Jana Sena leader still had much to learn in politics and warned that Telangana’s people would not tolerate irresponsible remarks made under the influence of political power.

He also termed the alleged provocative statements on state bifurcation and Telangana inappropriate and urged Pawan to study the history of the Congress, including the sacrifices made by the Nehru-Gandhi family.

“Criticising Congress is not like delivering dialogues in a film,” he remarked. Referring to India’s achievements in space and science, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taking photographs in front of rockets built on the foundations laid by Congress governments, claiming that such accomplishments were part of Congress’ legacy.