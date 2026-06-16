Telangana HC dismisses GVK Power’s Rs 24 cr tax reimbursement plea

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has dismissed a writ petition filed by GVK Gautami Power Limited seeking reimbursement of Rs 24.28 crore towards Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) along with interest, while directing Andhra Pradesh and Telangana power utilities to investigate officials responsible for failing to safeguard public funds during insolvency proceedings.

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka held that the petition, which sought implementation of an order passed by the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC), was essentially like execution proceedings and therefore not maintainable under Article 226 of the Constitution.

GVK Gautami Power had relied on APERC’s 2013 order directing reimbursement of MAT paid for the financial years 2009-10 and 2010-11. The order had been upheld by the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) and later attained finality after dismissal of the utilities’ appeal by the Supreme Court.

However, the court accepted the preliminary objections raised by AP TRANSCO and DISCOMs, holding that the entire cause of action arose in Andhra Pradesh, where the power project is located and where the Power Purchase Agreement was executed. Consequently, the Telangana High Court lacked territorial jurisdiction to entertain the petition.