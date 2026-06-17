70-yr-old woman killed for gold in Telangana, husband held

SANGAREDDY: Two persons, including the 70-year-old victim’s husband and a woman, were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping and murdering her for her jewellery.

The victim, B Gouramma, a resident of Indresam village under Patancheru police station limits, was reported missing before her body was later recovered.

According to police, Gouramma had gone to a goldsmith in Indresam on June 13 to sell her silver bangles. Her husband, Yadagiri, and a woman identified as Narsamma allegedly spotted her there and engaged her in conversation. Police said the duo took Gouramma to another location in Indresam, strangled her to death and dumped her body in thorny bushes.

After a missing person case was registered on June 14, police examined CCTV footage and noticed the movements of the two suspects. During questioning, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime.

Investigators said the murder was motivated by the jewellery in Gouramma’s possession, including around 60 tolas of silver and three grams of gold. Police said Gouramma was Yadagiri’s third wife. Officials said they are yet to ascertain the exact nature of the relationship between Yadagiri and Narsamma.

The body was handed over to the victim’s relatives after the postmortem.