ACB unearths assets worth Rs 150 crore in raid on survey official

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday conducted raids at multiple locations linked to Survey and Land Records (Multi Zone II) Deputy Director Sunkari Narahari for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

During searches, officials detected documents relating to five open plots in Rangareddy district, 1.24 acres of agricultural land at Maheshwaram, a 2,500-sq-ft flat in a high-rise building at Puppalaguda, two flats measuring 1,860 sq ft each in a high-rise complex at Narsingi, and a 1,377-sq-ft flat at Rajendranagar. The officials also identified a G+3 building at TNGOs Colony, Gachibowli, and a G+2 residential building at Chatrinaka.

The ACB further recovered approximately Rs 1.54 crore in cash, bank deposits worth Rs 2.29 crore, fixed deposits valued at Rs 5.04 crore, gold ornaments weighing around 1.3 kg, and 8 kg of silver from the official’s residence. A luxury car was also found during the searches.

Officials detected two bank lockers held in the name of Narahari’s wife. The lockers will be opened as part of the ongoing investigation.

According to the ACB, the total value of assets detected during the searches stands at Rs 13.05 crore based on documented values. However, the market value of the immovable properties is expected to be over `150 crore.