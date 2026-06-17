BRS leader Harish alleges Rs 2K crore scam in purchase of eggs, groceries

KARIMNAGAR: BRS leader and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao on Tuesday alleged that a major scam has been perpetrated in the procurement of eggs and groceries for Gurukul schools.

Addressing an extensive meeting of BRS activists from the Manakondur constituency in Alugunur, he challenged ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Adluri Laxman Kumar to respond to the allegations.

The former minister claimed that during the BRS regime, eggs and grocery supplies for Gurukul institutions were procured at a cost of around `650 crore, whereas the expenditure had now risen to nearly Rs 2,000 crore.

Harish sought to know if ministers were aware of what was happening in the department and alleged that close relatives of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy were playing a key role in the tender scam.

The BRS leader further alleged that the state government still owed farmers nearly Rs 19,000 crore under the Rythu Bandhu scheme and demanded the immediate release of the pending amount.

He also claimed that there was a conspiracy to curtail the 24-hour free power supply to farmers. He alleged that the future of nearly 30 lakh students had been thrown into uncertainty due to delays in fee reimbursement payments to colleges.