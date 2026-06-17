Certificate delays leave thousands of students in Warangal and Hanamkonda awaiting admission deadlines

HANAMKONDA/WARANGAL: With the new academic session for professional and degree colleges set to begin, thousands of students across Hanamkonda and Warangal districts are struggling to obtain income, caste and residential certificates required for admissions, reservations and government scholarships. More than 4,200 applications remain pending with revenue authorities, leaving students and parents racing against deadlines.

According to district authorities, 3,629 applications are pending in Warangal district and 665 in Hanamkonda district, taking the total backlog to 4,294 applications for caste, income, OBC and residential certificates.

The demand for these certificates rises sharply during the admission season. However, despite the prescribed timelines, revenue officials have been unable to clear the backlog.

Warangal collector Dr Satya Sharada said instructions had been issued to Mandal Revenue Officers (MROs) to expedite the processing of applications. “We have directed officials to deploy additional staff to speed up verification and approvals. Most of the applications are from urban areas,” she said.

Meanwhile, Hanamkonda district has introduced a pilot project called the ‘MeeSeva Officers Verification Application’ to streamline the process. Under the system, applications first reach the GPO, who conducts a field enquiry. The application is then forwarded to the Revenue Inspector (RI) and subsequently to the MRO for approval. Officials said the system would be expanded across the state if the pilot proves successful.