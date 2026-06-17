CM Revanth Reddy to inaugurate model Telangana Public School in Rangareddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will inaugurate the Telangana Public School at Arutla in Rangareddy district on Wednesday.

The Telangana Public School is the brainchild of the chief minister and has been designed as a model institution with state-of-the-art infrastructure and international standards. The initiative aims to provide students of government schools with facilities comparable to those available in leading private and corporate educational institutions.

During his visit, the chief minister will unveil the school pylon and inspect various facilities, including digital classrooms, science laboratories, the library, dining hall and sports infrastructure. He will also interact with students, teachers and members of the school management committee to gather feedback.

As part of the programme, Revanth Reddy will share breakfast with students before addressing a public meeting at the venue. The school offers education from nursery to Intermediate level on a single campus, with a focus on academics, sports, cultural activities and personality development. Students will receive free transportation, breakfast, lunch and evening snacks.

English is the medium of instruction, supported by modern teaching methods and technology-enabled learning environments.

The Telangana Public School initiative has been launched as a pilot project with four schools selected in the first phase. These include Arutla and Manchal in Rangareddy district, and Vangoor and Polkampally in erstwhile Mahbubnagar district.

The state government plans to gradually expand the concept across Telangana, with a target of establishing 100 Telangana Public Schools.

At present, the Arutla Telangana Public School has an enrolment of 1,814 students, including 150 in pre-primary, 600 in primary, 800 in high school, 160 in Intermediate first year and 104 in Intermediate second year.