Congress equating Indian Muslims with infiltrators, alleges Minister Bandi

KARIMNAGAR: Questioning the Congress for allegedly opposing the removal of names of “illegal foreign infiltrators” from electoral rolls, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar sought to know what is wrong in deleting such votes.

Addressing a “Chai Pe Charcha” programme at Manakondur mandal, Sanjay also alleged that the Congress was deliberately equating Indian Muslims with infiltrators for political gains and to create communal divisions.

He clarified that no one has the authority to remove the votes of legitimate Indian citizens and demanded that the Congress clearly state whether it supports or opposes the removal of votes of illegal infiltrators from countries such as Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The MoS also dismissed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s allegation that Union Minister G Kishan Reddy was obstructing the second phase of the Metro Rail project, stating that there was no truth in his claims.

Referring to remarks made by TRS founder-president K Kavitha, he said that her statement that some leaders within the BRS follow Maoist ideology was true. He alleged that the presence of such individuals in influential positions could pose risks to society.

He said the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains fully committed to the state’s development. “If the Centre intended to obstruct Telangana’s progress, why would it allocate massive funds and sanction major development projects for the state?” he asked.