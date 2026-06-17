Dedicated welfare board for hamalis soon: Telangana Minister Vivek

HYDERABAD: Labour Minister G Vivek Venkatswamy on Tuesday announced that the government has initiated measures to establish a dedicated welfare board for hamalis.

He said that soon the government would constitute a committee, comprising officials, experts and representatives of labour unions, to look into the issues and welfare requirements of hamalis.

During the Telangana hamali workers meeting held here, the minister said that the government is committed to extending the benefits of the Indiramma Housing Scheme to all eligible hamali worker families.

“The proposal for a separate welfare board for hamali workers would be examined from all angles. Based on the recommendations of the proposed committee, the government would formulate an action plan covering workers’ welfare, social security, insurance coverage and other benefits,” he said.

The minister, meanwhile, urged hamalis to make full use of the insurance schemes being implemented by the government. He also announced that eligible worker families would soon receive insurance cover of up to `5 lakh under the Indira Jeevan Bima Scheme, providing financial security in times of distress.

Advising workers to utilise government healthcare facilities, the minister said that the government hospitals are providing improved medical services and cautioned against unnecessary financial burden caused by treatment in expensive corporate hospitals.

MLC M Kodandaram described hamali workers as people who earn their livelihood through hard physical labour. He emphasised the need for a dedicated welfare board to provide social security, insurance and pension benefits to hamalis and urged the government to accord greater priority to the welfare of unorganised sector workers.