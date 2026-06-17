I did not block funds for Metro expansion: Kishan

HYDERABAD: Asserting that neither he nor the BJP-led Union government had ever acted against the interests of Telangana, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday countered Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s allegations by stating that Metro proposals would be assessed on technical and financial parameters, as was done in other cities, and would not be influenced by individual opinions.

Referring to the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) loan issue, Kishan said the Telangana government had entered into an agreement for `13,500 crore and that the matter was primarily between the two parties. He said he had discussed the issue with Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday morning and informed him about the chief minister’s allegations regarding the halting of the loan. According to Kishan, Khattar told him that there was a difference of opinion over the loan repayment conditions.

According to Kishan, the Centre’s view was that Metro revenues should first be utilised for operational and maintenance expenditure, while the state prioritised loan repayments. He said metro projects generally prioritise operational and maintenance expenditure before loan repayments and argued that financial sustainability should remain the primary consideration. He stressed that the matter required further discussions and should not be politicised.

On Metro Phase-II, he said the chief minister had met Khattar several times and that certain modifications had been suggested. He maintained that such issues should be resolved through discussions between the Centre and the state government rather than through public accusations.

We don’t need Revanth’s certificate on our commitment to TG: Kishan

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday, Union Minister Kishan Reddy said he had worked for the last seven years with the sole objective of advancing Telangana’s interests and ensuring the successful implementation of development projects in the state.