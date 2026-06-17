Law for welfare of Telangana domestic workers on the horizon

HYDERABAD: Labour and Employment Minister Vivek Venkataswamy on Tuesday announced that the state government will soon introduce a Telangana Domestic Workers Welfare Act to ensure social security, fair wages and safe working conditions for domestic workers. A special committee will also be constituted to address issues affecting domestic workers across the state.
Addressing a programme organised on International Domestic Workers’ Day, the minister said the government is committed to improving the lives of lakhs of domestic workers and ensuring greater protection and dignity for them.
Describing domestic workers as the backbone of society, he said they play a vital role in households and contribute significantly to the economy, yet continue to face a lack of recognition and welfare benefits. He added that the government aims to extend welfare schemes available to unorganised workers to domestic workers, with special focus on women workers.
Labour rights activists noted that India has around 3 crore domestic workers, including nearly 11 lakh in Telangana. They demanded legal recognition, minimum wages, social security coverage, health benefits, pension, provident fund, ESI coverage, protection against workplace harassment and the establishment of a welfare board.
Social activist Haragopal, MLC M Kodandaram, Domestic Workers Union president Manjula, POW leader Sandhya and NAPM representative Meera Sanghamitra attended the programme.