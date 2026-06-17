Law for welfare of Telangana domestic workers on the horizon

HYDERABAD: Labour and Employment Minister Vivek Venkataswamy on Tuesday announced that the state government will soon introduce a Telangana Domestic Workers Welfare Act to ensure social security, fair wages and safe working conditions for domestic workers. A special committee will also be constituted to address issues affecting domestic workers across the state.

Addressing a programme organised on International Domestic Workers’ Day, the minister said the government is committed to improving the lives of lakhs of domestic workers and ensuring greater protection and dignity for them.