No stay on Future City works: NGT

HYDERABAD: The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Southern Zone, Chennai, has refused interim relief in a petition challenging Telangana’s proposed Future City project, observing that intervention at its preliminary stage may not be warranted.
The petition, filed by Dr Donthi Narasimha Reddy, alleged that development activities were being undertaken without prior environmental clearance. The matter was heard by a Bench comprising Judicial Member Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and Technical Member Dr Prashant Gargava.
Appearing for the state government, Additional Advocate General Tera Rajinikanth Reddy argued that the petition was premature as the project remained in its initial stages and no activities requiring environmental clearance had commenced. He submitted that all necessary approvals would be obtained whenever required and that the government would act in accordance with law.
The Tribunal observed that the government proposed to develop Future City through a planned framework backed by a vision document and said interference at such an early stage was not justified.
Drawing a comparison with the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, the Bench noted that the proposed Future City Development Authority was intended to facilitate planned and regulated development.
The Tribunal said it could not issue directions contrary to the state’s assurance that all activities would be carried out in accordance with law. It declined to pass interim orders and adjourned the matter to July 14, 2026.
The state government-backed project envisages development of Future City across about 765 sq km south of Hyderabad as a major urban and economic hub.