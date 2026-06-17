No stay on Future City works: NGT

HYDERABAD: The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Southern Zone, Chennai, has refused interim relief in a petition challenging Telangana’s proposed Future City project, observing that intervention at its preliminary stage may not be warranted.

The petition, filed by Dr Donthi Narasimha Reddy, alleged that development activities were being undertaken without prior environmental clearance. The matter was heard by a Bench comprising Judicial Member Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and Technical Member Dr Prashant Gargava.

Appearing for the state government, Additional Advocate General Tera Rajinikanth Reddy argued that the petition was premature as the project remained in its initial stages and no activities requiring environmental clearance had commenced. He submitted that all necessary approvals would be obtained whenever required and that the government would act in accordance with law.