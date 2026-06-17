Panel set up to oversee farming operations, procurement across Telangana

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan covering the entire agricultural cycle, from seed distribution to crop procurement, and announced the formation of a high-level committee to monitor farming operations across Telangana.

Chairing a review meeting on agriculture, Revanth instructed officials to ensure seamless coordination between the Agriculture and Civil Supplies departments and planning authorities. The committee, headed by the agriculture secretary, will oversee seed distribution, sowing, farmer registration, crop data collection, yield estimation and procurement. It will also promote the use of modern technology in farming and ensure accurate field-level verification of cultivation across the state.

The chief minister stressed the need for advance planning to tackle procurement-related challenges, including unseasonal rains, transportation, storage and marketing, while ensuring farmers receive the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce.

Following the state’s decision to offer a bonus of `500 per quintal of fine variety paddy, Revanth directed officials to make seven identified paddy seed varieties available at subsidised rates through Rythu Vedikas. Farmers will also be able to register their details and purchase seeds and fertilisers at these centres. Revenue and police personnel will be deployed alongside agriculture officials at each Rythu Vedika, with additional collectors overseeing their functioning.

Calling for greater use of technology, the chief minister asked officials to integrate AI-based systems into agricultural operations. He reviewed the pilot project being implemented in Dammapeta mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district and suggested expanding it if it benefits farmers.

Revanth also directed officials to introduce an app-based fertiliser booking system and asked Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageshwara Rao to press the Union government for adequate fertiliser allocations during the kharif season. He further instructed officials to reduce losses in MARKFED, strengthen OIL FED and ensure timely payments to dairy farmers.