Ready to resign if you prove allegations, says Telangana minister Adluri

HYDERABAD: Hitting back at BRS leader T Harish Rao for alleging a `2,000 crore Welfare department tenders scam, SC, ST and Minority Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar on Tuesday dared the former to prove his claims.

“The BRS leader has repeatedly been claiming that a scam worth `2,000 crore took place but failed to provide any evidence. I am ready to visit any place of his choice. If he proves his allegations, I will resign as minister on the spot,” the minister said.

Terming the allegations as “false”, Laxman asserted that he has never indulged in corruption and that he does not know “how to loot or hide public money”.

“The present government is not like the previous BRS regime, when decisions used to be taken without informing the ministers concerned. In the Revanth Reddy government, ministers have complete freedom and are fully involved in decision-making,” he said.

Explaining the tender process, Adluri said the government invited online tenders for the supply of school uniforms, bed sheets, plates and other materials required for students. He stated that Revanth Reddy conducted a review meeting with three ministers before the tenders were finalised.