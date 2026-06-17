Telangana CM Revanth Reddy proposes bullet train stations near Anantagiri Hills

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to urge the Union government to align the proposed Hyderabad-Bengaluru high-speed rail corridor with key tourism destinations and emerging growth centres across the state, while proposing new stations at strategic locations, including Anantagiri, Bharat Future City, Mannanur and Somasila.

During a review meeting with the officials on bullet trains and Warangal airport, the chief minister emphasised that the bullet train project should not only enhance connectivity but also unlock the tourism potential of Telangana.

Revanth proposed the establishment of a station near Anantagiri Hills in Vikarabad along the Hyderabad-Pune railway route and instructed officials to ensure seamless transport connectivity between Anantagiri and Hyderabad’s IT hub.

He also suggested setting up a station for the Hyderabad-Bengaluru high-speed rail corridor in the proposed Bharat Future City. Stations near Mannanur in the Nallamala region and close to Somasila should be planned to boost tourism and regional development, he said.

The chief minister stated that Hyderabad, particularly the Shamshabad region, should be developed as a major bullet train hub.

He also reviewed the proposed designs for Warangal Airport and directed officials to ensure that the airport reflects the grandeur and heritage of the Kakatiya dynasty. He proposed the construction of a grand island at the airport entrance featuring statues of Rani Rudrama Devi, Rudradeva and a massive Nandi sculpture to showcase Telangana’s rich cultural legacy.