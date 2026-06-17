Telangana Government promises to clear pending bills, contractors postpone stir

HYDERABAD: Contractors have decided to postpone the “Chalo Hyderabad” protest rally they had planned over pending bills after Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy promised to take up the matter with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The representatives of the Builders Association of India on Tuesday met the ministers with a request to release the pending bills. The duo assured them that they would take up the matter with the chief minister and that all dues will be released within the next three months.

Venkat Reddy alleged that the previous BRS government did not pay `4,000 crore, including `350 crore towards the renovation of the Yadadri temple works. Several contractors died by suicide during the BRS regime, he said and added that the Congress government was clearing the bills.

“The Congress government paid `3,000 crore towards bills in the last 30 months. The remaining dues of `2,500 crore would be paid in due course,” he assured the contractors.

Stating that the government has so far paid `140 crore to small contractors, he called upon the contractors to postpone their “Chalo Hyderabad” protest planned on June 18.