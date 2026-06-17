Telangana reels under intense heat as IMD warns of continued heatwave conditions across multiple districts

HYDERABAD: The state continued to reel under intense heat on Tuesday, with maximum temperatures rising by up to 3°C and several districts recording temperatures between 40°C and 43°C.

Neelwai in Mancherial district recorded the highest temperature at 43°C. According to the IMD, heatwave conditions prevailed in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts.

The IMD has warned that similar conditions are likely on Wednesday in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts.

Despite the heat, the southwest monsoon is expected to advance further into Telangana over the next four to five days. The IMD said conditions remain favourable for its progress into additional parts of Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and Chhattisgarh.

Meteorologists attributed the weather pattern to a trough extending from a cyclonic circulation over east UP to south coastal AP via east MP, east Vidarbha and Telangana.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at isolated places on Wednesday, with weather conditions expected to improve further by June 18.