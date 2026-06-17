Unemployed youths protest, demand job notifications in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Demanding immediate job notifications from the state government, more than 100 unemployed youths staged a protest in Dilsukhnagar and Chaitanyapuri on Tuesday. Police detained the protesters and shifted them to nearby police stations.

The protesters took out a rally carrying drums and placards to highlight their demand for a mega recruitment drive. They demanded notification for 20,000 police posts instead of the proposed 5,000 posts.

Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao condemned the police action against the protesters and accused the government of ignoring the concerns of unemployed youth and police job aspirants. He said students across universities, including those in Hyderabad, had been protesting for days seeking recruitment notifications, but the government had failed to respond.

Pointing out that the Congress came to power by promising 2 lakh government jobs within a year, Rama Rao alleged that the state government had failed to fulfil its assurances.

Stating that around 20,000 vacancies exist in the police department, he demanded an immediate notification to fill all constable posts. He said thousands of aspirants undergoing coaching for years were facing financial hardship and uncertainty.