Axis Bank, BITS partner for innovation research park in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Axis Bank on Wednesday signed an MoU with BITS Pilani to establish the Axis Bank-BITS Industry Research, Technology & Innovation Park at the BITS Pilani Hyderabad campus.

According to officials, the collaboration, backed by a Rs 100 crore CSR grant, marks a significant step towards strengthening India’s deep-tech and translational research ecosystem by creating an integrated platform for deeper industry-academia collaboration, innovation and entrepreneurship.

With a focus on life sciences, biopharma, healthcare and medical devices, the proposed research park is being developed as a dedicated platform to strengthen India’s innovation ecosystem and enable cost-effective healthcare solutions for the public.

Located in Hyderabad, the facility will benefit from Telangana’s thriving life sciences corridor anchored by Genome Valley. Under the partnership, BITS Pilani will guide the park’s governance and research agenda, while Axis Bank will support infrastructure development.

Spread across approximately 1.2 lakh sq ft, the Axis Bank-BITS Industry Research, Technology & Innovation Park will house laboratories, incubation spaces and shared facilities under one roof. It aims to support innovators from academia, startups and MSMEs through structured partnerships, co-design and co-creation of projects.

BITS Pilani Chancellor Kumar Mangalam Birla said the partnership reflects the kind of forward-looking collaboration needed to build stronger innovation systems in India.