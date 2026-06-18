Buoyed by reaction to Telangana public schools, CM Revanth Reddy pledges one in each constituency

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday announced that Telangana Public Schools (TPS) will be established in every Assembly constituency to provide quality education and nurture sporting talent, with the aim of producing future Olympians and leaders.

Inaugurating the TPS at Arutla in Rangareddy district, the chief minister said the initiative was aimed at reviving the public education system and bringing out talented students with immense potential. He also took a swipe at the opposition BRS, warning that it could lose its status as the principal opposition party in the next Assembly elections if it continued to level what he described as false allegations against the government.

Revanth urged political opponents to visit the Arutla campus and assess the government’s efforts to strengthen public education.

Addressing the gathering, he dedicated the school to students of government institutions across Telangana and said the same spirit would benefit the 27 lakh students studying in government schools statewide.

“We are strengthening government schools based on the recommendations of the Telangana Education Commission. Already, 1,814 students have enrolled in the Arutla TPS. It is a matter of pride that a government school has had to put up a ‘No Admission’ board because of overwhelming demand,” he said.

The chief minister praised the school’s teachers for competing with corporate educational institutions and said the TPS initiative reflected the government’s commitment to rebuilding a neglected education system.