Buoyed by reaction to Telangana public schools, CM Revanth Reddy pledges one in each constituency

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday announced that Telangana Public Schools (TPS) will be established in every Assembly constituency to provide quality education and nurture sporting talent, with the aim of producing future Olympians and leaders.
Inaugurating the TPS at Arutla in Rangareddy district, the chief minister said the initiative was aimed at reviving the public education system and bringing out talented students with immense potential. He also took a swipe at the opposition BRS, warning that it could lose its status as the principal opposition party in the next Assembly elections if it continued to level what he described as false allegations against the government.
Revanth urged political opponents to visit the Arutla campus and assess the government’s efforts to strengthen public education.
Addressing the gathering, he dedicated the school to students of government institutions across Telangana and said the same spirit would benefit the 27 lakh students studying in government schools statewide.
“We are strengthening government schools based on the recommendations of the Telangana Education Commission. Already, 1,814 students have enrolled in the Arutla TPS. It is a matter of pride that a government school has had to put up a ‘No Admission’ board because of overwhelming demand,” he said.
The chief minister praised the school’s teachers for competing with corporate educational institutions and said the TPS initiative reflected the government’s commitment to rebuilding a neglected education system.
Govt schools have produced great leaders: CM
Revanth noted that several distinguished leaders and officials had studied in government schools, including former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao, former Union minister S Jaipal Reddy and himself.
Revanth encouraged students to excel academically and aspire to become IAS and IPS officers, public representatives and leaders. He said the government was providing breakfast, midday meals, quality uniforms and student kits to improve learning outcomes.
He added that the establishment of Young India Integrated Residential Schools and the Young India Skills University formed part of the government’s broader effort to provide quality education and skill development opportunities.
Stressing the importance of sports, the chief minister said the government had established the Young India Sports University with the goal of helping India win Olympic medals. “A sports training programme has already been launched in schools,” he said.
Recalling the football event featuring Lionel Messi in Hyderabad, Revanth said the government had succeeded in bringing the legendary FIFA World Cup-winning player to the city despite criticism from the opposition. “I made children of SC, ST, minority social welfare residential schools play football with Messi in front of the world. Is it not a sweet memory of a lifetime for the SC, ST, BC children if they play football with Messi. While I am trying to promote sports, some are not able to digest that Revanth Reddy brought Messi to Hyderabad,” he said.