FIR against 12 BDS students for ragging at OMC hostel in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A ragging incident at the Osmania Medical College (OMC) hostel has led to the suspension of 12 final-year BDS students for six months and the registration of an FIR. The action follows allegations that first-year students of the Government Dental College and Hospital (GDCH), who are accommodated at the OMC hostel, were subjected to physical and mental harassment by their seniors.

Based on a complaint filed by GDCH Principal Sanjeev Singh Yadav, Sultan Bazaar police registered a case against the 12 students under the Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act.

According to the complaint, the accused seniors allegedly harassed first-year students by forcing them to perform errands and imposing punishments. Juniors were reportedly woken up in the middle of the night and asked to fetch cigarettes and liquor, carry five-litre drinking water cans, fill water coolers, bring food items at odd hours and purchase items for seniors using their own money.

The complaint further alleged that juniors were subjected to punishments such as wall-chair exercises and repeated sit-ups. Some students reportedly missed classes and clinical postings because of the demands made by seniors.

It is also reported that when interns attempted to intervene, they were threatened by the seniors. One intern also sustained an eye injury after being assaulted by a group of final-year students.