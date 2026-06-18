FIR against 12 BDS students for ragging at OMC hostel in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A ragging incident at the Osmania Medical College (OMC) hostel has led to the suspension of 12 final-year BDS students for six months and the registration of an FIR. The action follows allegations that first-year students of the Government Dental College and Hospital (GDCH), who are accommodated at the OMC hostel, were subjected to physical and mental harassment by their seniors.
Based on a complaint filed by GDCH Principal Sanjeev Singh Yadav, Sultan Bazaar police registered a case against the 12 students under the Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act.
According to the complaint, the accused seniors allegedly harassed first-year students by forcing them to perform errands and imposing punishments. Juniors were reportedly woken up in the middle of the night and asked to fetch cigarettes and liquor, carry five-litre drinking water cans, fill water coolers, bring food items at odd hours and purchase items for seniors using their own money.
The complaint further alleged that juniors were subjected to punishments such as wall-chair exercises and repeated sit-ups. Some students reportedly missed classes and clinical postings because of the demands made by seniors.
It is also reported that when interns attempted to intervene, they were threatened by the seniors. One intern also sustained an eye injury after being assaulted by a group of final-year students.
Speaking to TNIE, college principal Sanjeev said the issue first came to light on June 9 after interns learned that first-year students were allegedly being harassed. Initial efforts were made to counsel the students and resolve the matter amicably. However, the alleged ragging continued, and some seniors reportedly argued with interns and postgraduate students who intervened.
The Anti-Ragging Committee subsequently held meetings with first-year students, seniors and interns, counselling them against such behaviour. Later, first-year students submitted a written complaint detailing incidents of ragging and misconduct.
Based on the complaint and a preliminary inquiry, the college administration suspended the 12 final-year students and lodged a police complaint, leading to the registration of the FIR.
The principal said anti-ragging awareness programmes, counselling sessions, posters and helpline numbers are regularly displayed on campus. “Despite repeated counselling and preventive measures, some students fail to follow the rules. The institution is obligated to act when complaints are received,” he added.
He mentioned that the parents of all students involved were informed and called to the college before disciplinary action was initiated. Police said they are investigating the incident.