IMD forecasts heatwave over next three days in north Telangana

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has forecast heatwave conditions in the northern part of the state over the next three days.

On Wednesday, the highest temperature was recorded in Neelwai of Mancherial district at 41.3°C. In Hyderabad, temperatures touched 40°C at Himayathnagar.

According to the IMD, heatwave conditions are likely at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Khammam districts on June 18.

The IMD said light to moderate rain or thundershowers were likely at isolated places across the state during the next two days.

On June 19, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is expected in some parts of Telangana, with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph likely at isolated locations.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon has advanced further and, as of June 17, its northern limit passes through parts of the Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Nepal.