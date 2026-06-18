Ministers prosper as state revenue declines: BRS leader KT Rama Rao

KHAMMAM: BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Wednesday alleged that while the state’s revenue was declining, the “corruption empire” of Congress ministers had expanded manifold.

Addressing a meeting of party workers in Khammam, Rama Rao claimed that the state’s economy was collapsing even as the income and commission-based dealings of Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka were flourishing. He also targeted Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, alleging that he had amassed enormous wealth.

Rama Rao alleged that despite an ED raid allegedly uncovering a huge sum of money, no explanation had been offered and no case registered against Srinivasa Reddy. He claimed that an understanding with the BJP had protected him. Rama Rao also alleged that nearly one crore acres of land had been placed under a disputed category and were being exploited through forced settlements. “If Revanth Reddy is a thief, then Ponguleti is looting like a master thief,” he alleged.

BRS leader also accused Srinivasa Reddy of arrogance towards colleagues and officials, alleging that he prevented BC Welfare Minister Konda Surekha from speaking by having her microphone switched off.

Rama Rao also alleged that the Revenue and Housing minister was using his son as a front for illegal mining and land-grabbing activities in Vattinagulapally, and questioned whether his son and hired groups had attacked people over dozens of acres of land in the area.