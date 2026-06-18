Musical chairs begin for chief secretary post in Telangana

HYDERABAD: With June 30 fast approaching and no decision yet on a further extension for Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, the chatter about succession in bureaucratic circles is getting intriguing by the day.

Among the names talked about are Sanjay Jaju, Jayesh Ranjan, Vikas Raj, Sabyasachi Ghosh, Navin Mittal and a handful of other officials. However, not all names are viewed equally. Discussions in official circles suggest that the field may be narrower than it appears.

Part of the reason lies in seniority. The state’s senior-most IAS officer, Shashank Goel, who is currently serving as Resident Commissioner of Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi, is due to retire on September 30, 2026. Arvind Kumar, the second senior-most officer, is under suspension. As a result, the focus has shifted to a smaller pool of officers in the race.

Among them, Jayesh Ranjan’s name appears to be attracting particular attention. Currently serving as Special Chief Secretary for Metropolitan Area & Urban Development, he is due to remain in service until September 2027 and is widely regarded as a strong contender.

Officials say there is growing discussion that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy may favour Jayesh Ranjan for the post, given his experience across industry, IT, urban development and investment promotion. Officials point to his administrative track record, while others note that his long remaining tenure could work in his favour.

His role in attracting major investments during his tenure in the IT and Industries departments is often cited in these discussions. Officials also point to his involvement in coordinating with international organisations and implementing metropolitan development projects. Many describe him as a non-controversial officer with a strong understanding of governance and administration.