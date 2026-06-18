New chapter: Telangana's Mulugu gets first IT firm, 15 local youths hired

MULUGU: Software employment opportunities have reached Mulugu with the inauguration of SRIA Infotech Private Limited, touted to be the first IT company in the agency district, on Wednesday.

Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) inaugurated the company at the district headquarters in the presence of District Collector Bhorkhade Hemant Sahadeorao.

Speaking on the occasion, Seethakka said the establishment of the district’s first IT company would create employment opportunities for local youth and pave the way for technology-driven development in the region. Noting that the IT sector has largely remained concentrated in urban centres, she stressed the need to extend such opportunities to rural and tribal areas. “Development and employment should be decentralised to ensure equitable growth across all regions,” she said.

The minister said SRIA Infotech has been training local youth over the past year in application development and other digital technologies. The company has also been developing applications tailored to local needs and providing services to educational institutions and organisations.

Around 15 local youths have already secured jobs in the company, she said, adding that IT industries should expand beyond Hyderabad to districts such as Mulugu, Mancherial, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Adilabad and Bhadradri Kothagudem.

Inviting more companies to set up operations in Mulugu, Seethakka assured full support from the state government and district administration. She also lauded SRIA Infotech founder Ravikumar Rangari for establishing the company in the district.