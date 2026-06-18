Secunderabad Cantonment Board okays Rs 317 crore budget

HYDERABAD: The Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) reviewed several agenda items and unanimously approved a budget of Rs 317.78 crore for the financial year 2026-27 at its board meeting held on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by Brigadier S Rajeev, president, Cantonment Board.

According to SCB officials, Rs 43.41 crore was allocated under the tax component, including revenue from property tax, water charges, trade licences and other sources. Under the non-tax component, Rs 47.05 crore was earmarked for conservancy and reflected as TPT charges.

The board also approved Rs 53.32 crore towards service charges paid by the Ministry of Defence as compensation for property tax on defence lands and buildings. For water supply and maintenance of the distribution network, the SCB allocated Rs 5.52 crore. An amount of Rs 7.9 crore was earmarked for conservancy and sanitation services, while Rs 84.7 lakh was allocated for medical services at the Cantonment Hospital in Bollarum.