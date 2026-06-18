Study desiltation models across India, adopt best practices: Minister Uttam Reddy to officials

HYDERABAD: Irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to undertake a detailed study of reservoir desiltation models being implemented across the country and identify best practices that could be adapted to Telangana.

He also asked them to examine the national framework and guidelines issued by the Central government on reservoir desiltation and sediment management.

Reviewing irrigation projects here, the minister stressed the need to restore the original storage capacities of key reservoirs in the Godavari and Krishna river basins.

He said improving storage capacity through desiltation was essential for enhancing water security and reducing flood risks.

The minister also referred to the desiltation of the Mangalam Dam in Palakkad district of Kerala, describing it as a successful model. Undertaken in 2017, the project demonstrated how scientifically planned desiltation could address reservoir sedimentation, he said, directing officials to study similar initiatives.

Uttam also reviewed issues related to desiltation works at the Kaddam Project and the progress of works at LMD and MMR. He directed the chief engineers of SRSP and Nizam Sagar to undertake a comprehensive assessment of desiltation requirements and submit recommendations for restoring lost storage capacity.