Telangana HC nudges Centre on Hyderabad student missing in Finland

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the Union government to file its response in a writ petition concerning Hyderabad student Gujja Manideep Reddy, who has been missing in Finland since May 6, 2026.

The petition was filed by his parents, Gujja Marnatha and Muthyam Reddy of Hayathnagar, seeking directions to Indian and Finnish authorities to intensify efforts to trace their son.

Manideep Reddy, a student of LUT University, travelled to Finland in March 2025 after securing admission to an undergraduate programme. According to the petition, his last communication was on May 5, when he told his mother he was at a bakery and would return to his accommodation shortly. He has not been seen since.

The parents told the court that repeated attempts to contact him, along with enquiries with friends and roommates, had yielded no information. They alleged that authorities had not responded adequately to their complaints.