Telangana HC reserves orders on CM Revanth Reddy’s petitions

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday reserved orders on five criminal petitions filed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy seeking the quashing of cases registered against him over alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the 2019 Huzurnagar Assembly by-election.

Justice K Sujana heard arguments in the batch of petitions and reserved judgment. Orders are expected within the next few days.

The cases date back to 2019, when Revanth was serving as the Member of Parliament from Malkajgiri and campaigning for the Congress in the Huzurnagar bypolls. He was arrayed as accused No 2 in the cases. Other accused include N Uttam Kumar Reddy (A-1), Nalamada Padmavathi Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, T Mallu Ravi, J Geetha Reddy and Kolli Prabhakar Reddy.

According to the prosecution, the leaders organised roadshows and public meetings in support of the Congress candidate during the bypoll.

They are accused of causing traffic disruptions, using high-volume DJ sound systems, delivering speeches beyond the permitted time, mobilising more than 10,000 party workers and deploying vehicles beyond the prescribed limit.

Based on the allegations, cases were registered for alleged MCC violations. The court will now decide whether the proceedings should continue or be quashed.