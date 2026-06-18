Telangana to extend paddy bonus only to seven varieties

HYDERABAD: The state government has decided to extend bonus payments only to seven varieties of superfine paddy. Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageshwara Rao announced that the bonus will be applicable only to BPT 5204 (Samba Masuri), RNR 15048 (Telangana Sona), HMT Sona, Jai Sriram, KNM-1638, WGL 44 and JNM-7715 varieties.

Reviewing Kharif preparedness and seed availability at a meeting with officials and representatives of fertiliser and seed companies on Wednesday, Nageshwara Rao said the government would encourage the cultivation of these seven superfine paddy varieties because of their strong demand in domestic markets and export potential.

He noted that while coarse paddy earlier accounted for around 60% of cultivation and superfine paddy 40%, the trend had reversed after the government began paying a bonus, with superfine varieties now accounting for 60% of cultivation. He directed seed companies to ensure adequate seed availability without any lapses in supply.

The minister also said the government would soon decide on the seed subsidy. He added that a proposal to transfer farm mechanisation subsidy amounts directly into farmers’ bank accounts was under examination.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet sub-committee on Agriculture, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, also reviewed Kharif preparedness.