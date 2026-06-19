Audio clip controversy: Telangana Congress asks Shabbir Ali to appear before disciplinary panel on June 21

HYDERABAD: After a controversy erupted over a purported audio clip of adviser to government on SC, ST and minorities welfare Mohammed Ali Shabbir that went viral on social media, the TPCC Disciplinary Committee summoned the former minister, asking him to appear before it on June 21.

Disciplinary panel chairman Mallu Ravi revealed this during a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan here.

“The committee had already discussed the complaint submitted by Shabbir Ali and it would hear arguments from both sides before announcing its decision,” he said.

In the viral audio clip, Shabbir Ali is purportedly heard stating party posts were being secured through money and other means.

The audio clip created quite a buzz in the political circles, especially since it was shared on social media platforms in the midst of an ongoing conflict between Shabbir Ali’s camp and TPCC general secretary Gaddam Chandrasekhar Reddy in Kamareddy.