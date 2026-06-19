Audio clip controversy: Telangana Congress asks Shabbir Ali to appear before disciplinary panel on June 21

HYDERABAD: After a controversy erupted over a purported audio clip of adviser to government on SC, ST and minorities welfare Mohammed Ali Shabbir that went viral on social media, the TPCC Disciplinary Committee summoned the former minister, asking him to appear before it on June 21.
Disciplinary panel chairman Mallu Ravi revealed this during a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan here.
“The committee had already discussed the complaint submitted by Shabbir Ali and it would hear arguments from both sides before announcing its decision,” he said.
In the viral audio clip, Shabbir Ali is purportedly heard stating party posts were being secured through money and other means.
The audio clip created quite a buzz in the political circles, especially since it was shared on social media platforms in the midst of an ongoing conflict between Shabbir Ali’s camp and TPCC general secretary Gaddam Chandrasekhar Reddy in Kamareddy.
While revealing that Shabbir Ali has been summoned by the committee, Mallu Ravi said: “The two groups lodged complaints against each other. The disciplinary committee will not remain a mute spectator if any leader indulges in anti-party activities. Strict action would be taken against such leaders.”
“Leaders, regardless of their stature, should not impose their personal issues on the party. If anyone has any grievances, they should bring them to the notice of TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud or AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, instead of discussing them in public,” he added.
Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Chandrasekhar Reddy said he met Mallu Ravi and explained “all aspects” of the issue.
“I have submitted a written response to the notices issued by the committee and sought a fair examination of all facts. The committee chairman said that a decision will be taken within a week after reviewing all aspects of the matter,” he said.