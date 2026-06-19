Forum for Good Governance urges Telangana CM to prioritise pollution control at Godavari.

HYDERABAD: The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of the Godavari river, urging the state government to prioritise pollution control measures ahead of the 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu.

In a letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, FGG president M Pamanabha Reddy said the Godavari, often referred to as the “Dakshin Ganga” and a major source of drinking water for Hyderabad, has become one of the most polluted rivers in the country over the past three decades.

The organisation alleged that industrial effluents entering the river from Maharashtra, untreated waste discharged in the Ramagundam-Mancherial belt, coal mine dumps, thermal power plant ash and municipal landfill waste near the river are severely affecting water quality. It also pointed to pollution concerns in Khammam district and around Bhadrachalam, where river water reportedly turns dark and emits a foul smell during certain periods.

FGG cited studies by agencies including the Central Water Commission (CWC), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) and IIT Hyderabad, which have raised concerns about the river’s declining water quality. The forum also highlighted reduced river flows due to a series of barrages constructed upstream in Maharashtra.