IIT-Hyderabad climbs in QS World University rankings, Osmania exits list

HYDERABAD: Two premier institutions from Telangana — the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H) and the University of Hyderabad (UoH) — featured in the QS World University Rankings 2027, with IIT-H recording one of the sharpest improvements among Indian institutions.

While UoH retained its position among the world’s leading universities, Osmania University, which was placed in the 1201–1400 bracket last year, failed to make it to this year’s rankings. IIT-H climbed 76 places to secure the 588th rank, up from 664 last year, driven by significant improvements in research impact and academic reputation. The institute’s standout performance came in the Citations per Faculty indicator, where it secured the 123rd rank globally with a score of 86.8, placing it among the world’s leading research-intensive institutions.

IIT-H Director Prof BS Murty said the institute’s rise reflected the collective efforts of its faculty and students in advancing research and innovation.

The UoH was placed in the 851–900 global band, maintaining its position among India’s top public universities. The university recorded strong scores in Citations per Faculty (48.1) and Sustainability (53.4). Acting VC of UoH, Prof J Anuradha, said the ranking reflected the institution’s sustained focus on academic excellence and research. At the national level, IIT Delhi emerged as India’s highest-ranked institution at 118th globally, followed by IIT Bombay (134) and IIT Madras (170).

Explaining the absence of state universities from the rankings, TGCHE chairman Prof V Balakista Reddy said the results highlighted long-standing structural challenges, including inadequate funding, faculty shortages and limited research output. He noted that Central institutions benefit from stronger financial support, better research infrastructure and greater international collaborations.