NIA charges Telangana activist for 'links' with Maoists

HYDERABAD: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against alleged CPI (Maoist) operative Gade Innaiah alias Gade Inna Reddy for allegedly inciting supporters to propagate the banned outfit’s ideology.

The chargesheet was submitted before the NIA Court at Nampally on Thursday in connection with a case relating to a funeral meeting held for deceased CPI (Maoist) Central Committee member Katha Ramachandra Reddy in October 2025.

According to the NIA, Innaiah, who was arrested in December 2025, made incriminating remarks during the funeral meeting and allegedly incited a gathering of around 200 persons by urging them to actively promote the ideology of CPI (Maoist) and ensure that the “revolution” continued. He also criticised former CPI (Maoist) cadres who had surrendered.

The agency said its probe revealed that Innaiah was associated with several senior Maoist leaders and had met them in forest areas of Chhattisgarh. He was also found to have been involved in propagating the outfit’s ideology through a frontal organisation, of which he is a co-founder.