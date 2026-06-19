Nine lives lost in five separate road accidents across Telangana

HYDERABAD/JANGAON/KAMAREDDY: Nine people lost their lives in five separate road accidents reported across Telangana on Thursday, prompting police to register cases, launch investigations and shift the bodies for postmortem examinations.

One of the accidents occurred at 1 am on the Karimnagar–Hyderabad highway near Muraharipally under Medchal police station limits. A Brezza car reportedly crossed the road divider and collided head-on with an oncoming lorry. The car driver, Chandrashekar, died on the spot. His wife, Rekha, and son, Nihal, succumbed to injuries while being shifted to hospital. Another son, Lohith, sustained severe injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.

In the second incident, which took place on NH-163 near Nellutla village under Lingala Ghanpur police limits in Jangaon district on Thursday, three men were killed instantly when a speeding truck rammed into their stationary auto-trolley from behind. The victims, identified as Jhat Rohith (22), Donikeni Rajendar (27) and Nanubala Mahesh (22), were replacing a tyre on the roadside. They were transporting essential commodities from Hyderabad to Devaruppula when the tragedy occurred.

Another accident was reported near Wipro Circle in Gachibowli. Motorcyclist Rampa Jitanya suffered critical injuries after his motorcycle skidded on the road. He died while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital early Thursday morning.

In Kamareddy district, Pullam Venkata Swamy (39) was killed in a collision between two motorcycles on Yelbipur Road under Devunipally police limits on Thursday afternoon.

In another incident, Md Koninti Javid Pasha (30), a farmer, died after a lorry ran over him near Chiguralpally village under Pargi police station limits.

Police said he was travelling on his motorcycle to purchase fertilisers and pesticides for his fields when the accident occurred. A case has been registered against the lorry driver.