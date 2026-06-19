Parties warm up for municipal poll showdown in Hyderabad.

HYDERABAD: While politics may not offer the drama of a FIFA World Cup clash, the four principal political parties in the city know that every goal counts. If the next Assembly election is the final, the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Cyberabad Municipal Corporation and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation elections could well be the semi-final.
With the contest still some distance away, the ruling Congress, opposition BRS and the BJP have already begun fine-tuning their game plans for what is expected to be a closely fought battle across the state’s urban centres. The party that has dominated Hyderabad politics for decades — the AIMIM — has also been warming up for the four-sided contest. As in football, success will depend not only on organisation and strategy, but also on factors beyond the immediate control of the teams, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the larger issue of delimitation.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has already initiated preparations for the civic polls in Hyderabad and surrounding urban areas. The BRS and BJP have also begun mobilising their cadres in a city where both parties emerged as the principal contenders in the previous GHMC election, securing 56 and 48 divisions respectively in the 150-member civic body.
The Congress, which won only a handful of divisions in the GHMC then, now enters the contest as the ruling party in the state and is expected to face a four-cornered contest in all three corporations. The AIMIM, which won 44 divisions in the last GHMC election, hopes to score better this time around. The civic body has since been trifurcated into the GHMC, CMC and MMC.
Constituency-level meetings
The BRS, which governed Telangana for a decade and won the GHMC polls twice, has started Assembly constituency-level meetings under the leadership of its working president KT Rama Rao. The party is also focusing on the SIR process, arguing that every eligible vote must be protected. At the same time, it is preparing its organisational machinery for the forthcoming civic elections.
For the BJP, the municipal polls present an opportunity to consolidate its urban footprint. The party believes its performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, particularly in Secunderabad, Malkajgiri and Chevella constituencies, has strengthened its position in the Hyderabad region. Party leaders are hopeful of converting that support into a larger share of divisions across the three corporations.
Defection challenges
The BRS, however, faces challenges arising from the defection of legislators from constituencies such as Khairatabad, Serilingampally and Rajendranagar to the Congress. In response, the party has appointed in-charges for membership drives and senior leaders in key constituencies, signalling its intention to strengthen its cadre base and retain its vote share despite the setbacks. BRS leaders argue that many of their legislators and local leaders continue to enjoy strong support in their respective segments.
The BJP views the civic elections as another step in its longer-term objective of emerging as a viable contender for power in Telangana. Party sources indicate that the national leadership is paying close attention to the elections and may appoint observers and in-charges to oversee preparations. Responsibilities are also expected to be assigned to MPs, MLAs and MLCs ahead of the campaign.
The AIMIM is focusing on retaining and expanding its influence within the GHMC while maintaining its presence in the other two corporations. Political observers believe its post-election positioning could influence the balance of power in urban local bodies.
For all the parties, the stakes extend beyond control of the three corporations. The elections will be the first major urban test since the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls and are expected to provide an early indication of political trends in the Hyderabad region.
With delimitation and the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls also forming part of the political backdrop, competition for every division is expected to be closely watched. As campaigning gathers pace, Hyderabad appears headed for a keenly contested four-cornered fight involving the Congress, BRS, BJP and AIMIM.