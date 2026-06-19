Parties warm up for municipal poll showdown in Hyderabad.

HYDERABAD: While politics may not offer the drama of a FIFA World Cup clash, the four principal political parties in the city know that every goal counts. If the next Assembly election is the final, the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Cyberabad Municipal Corporation and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation elections could well be the semi-final.

With the contest still some distance away, the ruling Congress, opposition BRS and the BJP have already begun fine-tuning their game plans for what is expected to be a closely fought battle across the state’s urban centres. The party that has dominated Hyderabad politics for decades — the AIMIM — has also been warming up for the four-sided contest. As in football, success will depend not only on organisation and strategy, but also on factors beyond the immediate control of the teams, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the larger issue of delimitation.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has already initiated preparations for the civic polls in Hyderabad and surrounding urban areas. The BRS and BJP have also begun mobilising their cadres in a city where both parties emerged as the principal contenders in the previous GHMC election, securing 56 and 48 divisions respectively in the 150-member civic body.

The Congress, which won only a handful of divisions in the GHMC then, now enters the contest as the ruling party in the state and is expected to face a four-cornered contest in all three corporations. The AIMIM, which won 44 divisions in the last GHMC election, hopes to score better this time around. The civic body has since been trifurcated into the GHMC, CMC and MMC.